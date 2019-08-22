Buffy's got a new gig.

Sarah Michelle Gellar is starring in and executive producing a potential new series, and based on the description, we're going to need it in front of our eyeballs immediately. The show, currently in development at Fox, is an adaptation of the book Other People's Houses by Abbi Waxman, and it's created by Ringer creators Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder.

Other People's Houses is described as "somewhere between Big Little Lies and Catastrophe," which is quite enough right there to make us want it. The show is about nine people who live in Los Angeles' Larchmont Village and will navigate "the emotional ups and downs of being parents, partners, neighbors, and friends," through the lens of social media, per THR.

Gellar's character is a mom and social media influencer named Anne Porter who is at the center of the drama that kicks off the whole story, which appears to involve an affair. Waxman's book was released in April of 2018, so it's the perfect opportunity to honor/skewer those influencers who currently rule over Instagram.