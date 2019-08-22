All the Details on Hailey and Justin Bieber's South Carolina Wedding

Do you hear those wedding bells ringing?

After months of planning, Hailey and Justin Bieber have chosen the perfect location to say 'I Do' for the second time. A source tells E! News that the A-list pair intends to get married in front of their friends and family at the Montage Hotel's Palmetto Bluff location. "They love the Montage brand and visited the property and fell in love with Palmetto Bluff and the area," the source shares.

Even though the source says, "They changed their mind so many times," there is no going back now. Especially since they've sent out the save the dates, according to TMZ.

So with time ticking away, the newlyweds have "nailed down North Carolina." Although, in the early stages of planning, the singer and model considered exchanging vows in Southern California, since they have essentially made their Los Angeles residence their love nest.