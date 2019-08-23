It's almost time for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards!

That's right! The VMAs will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Monday, Aug. 26.

While the award show will be a big night for many of the artists, it will be an especially major moment for Taylor Swift. Not only is she tied with Ariana Grande for most nods of the evening—each earning over 10 nods—but she's also performing. In fact, this will mark the first time the "Lover" star has attended the event in four years. As fans will recall, T.Swift enjoyed her 2015 night out with her squad. She also performed her hit "Bad Blood" and shared the stage with Nicki Minaj—putting an end to any feud rumors.

To be fair, the 29-year-old singer doesn't have the best memories from the award show. Who could forget when Kanye West interrupted her acceptance speech for Best Female Video back in 2009 and claimed "Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time?"