It's a new year and new beginning for Brody Jenner.

As The Hills: New Beginnings star celebrated his 36th birthday on Wednesday, there was a special someone who made the day extra memorable.

Oh yes, we're talking about Josie Canseco.

The festivities kicked off in Malibu where the pair enjoyed lunch at Nobu. "Brody had his arm around Josie. They had a quick sushi lunch and then took a walk on the beach with the dog," an eyewitness shared. "They stopped to hug and swayed back and forth. They embraced for a long time and didn't want to let go."

"They were both all smiles and happy to be together," our eyewitness added.