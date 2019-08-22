Lauren Conrad Mourns Death of "Sweet" Dog Chloe

Lauren Conrad is mourning the loss of her beloved dog, Chloe.

The Hills alum took to Instagram on Thursday to share the heartbreaking news that her sweet pup has passed away. Many L.C. fans will remember that the reality star adopted Chloe during her time on The Hills.

"We lost our sweet Chloe yesterday," the 33-year-old star wrote alongside a series of pictures with Chloe. "We will miss you good girl!"

In one of the pictures, Lauren's 2-year-old son Liam can be seen sitting with her dogs, including Chloe. The fashion designer shares her son and her adorable pups with husband William Tell. The couple is currently expecting their second child together.