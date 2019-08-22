by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., 22 Aug. 2019 9:30 AM
What's it like to be a woman in hip-hop? Can celebrities become addicted to fame? Who is Kim Kardashian, really?
E!'s True Hollywood Story makes its highly-anticipated return to TV Sunday, Oct. 6, at 10 p.m., to offer in-depth insight into those topics and more.
The iconic investigative series (known for its documentary-style coverage of anything and everything pop culture, from pin-up model Bettie Page's career trajectory to singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez's murder trial) is giving audiences a taste of what's in store next season with a fast-paced new promo video that eclipses traditional genre. Whether you're in the market for a conversation about celebrity, conspiracy or true crime, True Hollywood Story goes there, which means audiences are about to as well.
"Never in a million years would I have thought a self-help group could be a sex cult," admits actor Catherine Oxenberg—who chronicles the loss of daughter India Oxenberg to Keith Raniere's fallen NXIVM cult before eventually helping to rescue her—near the start of the new promo.
In addition to Catherine, the upcoming NXIVM-centric segment will feature personal testimony from Raniere's ex Barbara Bouchey and explore the organization's rise to infamy. And that's just THS' premiere episode.
"You always want to be f--kable," rap legend Da Brat tells the camera later on in the teaser, not long after another voice says plainly, "In this industry, sex sells." Fellow hip-hop luminaries Yo-Yo, MC Lyte and Salt-N-Pepa, as well as contemporaries Young M.A. and Rapsody will also weigh in on making it in a mostly male-dominated industry.
On another note, how do we feel about Kim K. in the Oval Office? As in, not just for a couple of meetings.
"Can Kim become the next president of the United States? Absolutely," says another voice toward the end of the new promo, overlaying some footage of the reality-superstar-turned-political-advocate.
With comments from Kanye West, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick and Keeping Up With the Kardashians' EP Farnaz Farjam Chazan, THS' upcoming season will shed light on the person behind Kim's exceedingly public persona. As for "Who is Kim Kardashian West?" Viewers will have to decide for themselves.
See what to expect come October in the full promo video above! THS is produced by Wilshire Studios, part of NBCUniversal.
