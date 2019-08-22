Now this is a game changer.

Ayesha and Stephen Curry's son Canon Curry is just 13 months old but already has a message to anyone trying to criticize his family. In a video posted to mom's Instagram, the tot adorably squeals "bye" when asked "what do we say to the haters?"

"He get it from his daddy," the chef wrote to her 6 million followers. "I love my boyssss!!!!" Commented the Golden State Warriors point guard, "Tell em young wolf! Ok byeeeeee."

The famous duo—they are also parents to daughters Riley Curry, 7, and Ryan Curry, 4—have become clap back pros, a title they never actually sought out.

In May, after Ayesha shared a family shot on social media, a user asked if she was pregnant again. "Absolutely not LOL," she responded. "My 30 lb son is just breaking my back in every photo." Which opened the flood gates for all the trolls.

"If that kid is 30lbs he's got some serious health issues going on," someone weighed in. Ayesha quickly fired back, "Excuse you? No. Just no."