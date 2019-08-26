James Corden Shows Actress Tang Wei How To Up Her Posing Game In The Name Of SK-II Pitera™ Essence

Courtesy of SK-II
by E! Asia Staff | Mon., 26 Aug. 2019 3:00 AM
by E! and SK-II
Chinese actress, Tang Wei is no stranger to the miracles of SK-II's PITERA™ Essence. The Wenzhou-born stunner has been an official ambassador for the luxury Japanese skincare brand since 2012 and have been fronting multiple campaigns while sharing her love for PITERA™. It was all fine and well, until The Late Late Show host James Corden came to shake things up in the latest instalment of PITERA™ Masterclass The widely popular series includes a star-studded cast of John Legend and Naomi Watanabe.
In the latest episode, the English comedian and immensely popular talk show host told Tang Wei, "Your skin is perfect because all you use is PITERA™ Essence but as an outsider, as a new ambassador, it does feel like your posing is a bit same-y."
In an effort to mix things up and take her posing game to the next level, Tang Wei sportingly asked Corden to teach her a few poses so that she could try to show a different side of herself.
And show she did! The two superstars came up with the most hilarious poses that had the Chinese beauty laughing out loud. It's a quirky, youthful side to the elegant actress and that is so refreshing to see.
Perhaps we might even catch some of these poses in a new SK-II campaign?
Watch the full video below:
Tang Wei has made it no secret that the star ingredient, PITERA™, is the key to her youthful, crystal-clear skin. The SK-II Facial Treatment Essence, which has been part of her skincare regime for decades, is packed with the special yeast strain that is exclusive to SK-II.
Stay tuned for more episodes to learn more about this mystic ingredient and watch the series exclusively on SK-II's YouTube channel.
This article was brought to you in collaboration with SK-II.
SK-II Pitera Masterclass Highlights: Say What
Popular late night show host James Corden is determined to learn the secret to Chinese actress Tang Wei's luminous skin. Read all about it here.
The ambitious Corden tries his hand to explain the benefits of Pitera in Mandarin with Tang Wei's guidance.
Little did he know that he was being pranked by the Chinese superstar to say the darnedest thing in Mandarin.
Watch the full episode here.
