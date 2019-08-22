Goo Hye-Sun Reveals More Shocking Details In Response To Ahn Jae-Hyun's Statement

She then recalled moments within their marriage where Goo had been emotionally hurt and also instances where she had stepped up to provide for Ahn's family.

These were the moments she recounted, "On my husband's birthday, he said he wanted to eat beef-and-radish soup, so I prepared it from early in the morning, but he only had one or two spoonfuls and didn't finish the rest. Seeing him then go out for a birthday party with other people, I knew that his heart was truly no longer in [this marriage]. Still, I was grateful to [Ahn Jae-Hyun's] mother for giving birth to him, so when I heard that she didn't have an air conditioner, I got her one, and I also got her a washing machine and a refrigerator."

Goo then rebutted the portion in Ahn's statement regarding him moving to another apartment and the actress allegedly breaking into his home by tricking the security guard.

"[He] did not move into his separate apartment for the sake of our separation; instead, I gave him permission to do so because he said he wished to focus on his acting. So I had the right to enter that apartment," she stated.