K-Pop Boy Band AB6IX Share The One Thing That Makes Them Unique

by Pakkee Tan | Wed., 21 Aug. 2019 8:32 PM
K-pop idols Youngmin, Woong, Donghyun, Woojin and Daehwi may have just made their debut earlier this year, but they must be doing something right because AB6IX really turned out quite the crowd when they held their first-ever fan meet in Singapore at The Star Theatre!
Of course, this being their first time meeting fans in Singapore, they were really excited about interacting with them.
"This is our first time meeting fans in Singapore as AB6IX," Youngmin said. "We are really looking forward to it, and we know that the fans have been really looking forward to it as well. We hope to give the fans who have been looking forward to meeting us a very cool performance."
And they certainly delivered. The five-member K-pop boy band charmed Singaporean ABNEWs with their adorable antics on stage, and dazzled them with their sexy (self-described) dance moves and stunning vocals at their showcase in the Lion City.
Courtesy of HallyuPopFest
Talking more about their first EP B:COMPLETE, which they performed on stage, the boys revealed the thought process that went into the album.
"This album is filled with songs written and composed by the members, you can say that it is an album that contains our "essence"," Daehwi explained.
"In terms of concept, it is sexy," Woojin added.
Donghyun also said, "If you look at the choreography of our title song, I think we could also try chic."
"Like, we're taking off the mask," Daehwi concluded with a laugh.
But there is one song from the debut album that that they are particularly proud of.
"I would say that we are proud of every song that was included," Donghyun said. "[But] amongst them, "Shining Stars", which I wrote, would be the one I'm most proud of."
Courtesy of HallyuPopFest
The seven-track album is culmination of work from the members, who came from disparate musical backgrounds. Four of the members — Youngmin, Donghyun, Woojin and Daehwi — previously participated in popular South Korean audition survival show Produce 101's second season in 2017, with Woojin and Daehwi going on to become members of the wildly popular, but short-lived, boy band WANNA ONE.
Youngmin and Donghyun debuted as MXM in 2017 as well, and the duo released two EP albums and a full album in their career, Billboard reported.
Woong, the last member to be confirmed for AB6IX, appeared on YG Entertainment and Mnet's Stray Kids, another survival audition show, and was a backup dancer for MXM.
This varied background has given them a unique advantage, they feel.
"I think that we are a group that can internalise various concepts, something like drawing paper (blank canvas)," Daehwi said. "No matter what colour you use on it, we can make it stand out, we are a group like that."
To find out what the members really think about each other, watch the full video above.
