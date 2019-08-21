K-Pop Boy Band AB6IX Share The One Thing That Makes Them Unique

K-pop idols Youngmin, Woong, Donghyun, Woojin and Daehwi may have just made their debut earlier this year, but they must be doing something right because AB6IX really turned out quite the crowd when they held their first-ever fan meet in Singapore at The Star Theatre!

Of course, this being their first time meeting fans in Singapore, they were really excited about interacting with them.

"This is our first time meeting fans in Singapore as AB6IX," Youngmin said. "We are really looking forward to it, and we know that the fans have been really looking forward to it as well. We hope to give the fans who have been looking forward to meeting us a very cool performance."

And they certainly delivered. The five-member K-pop boy band charmed Singaporean ABNEWs with their adorable antics on stage, and dazzled them with their sexy (self-described) dance moves and stunning vocals at their showcase in the Lion City.