Ahn Jae-Hyun Breaks His Silence To Address Divorce With Goo Hye-Sun

32-year-old actor Ahn Jae-Hyun has released a statement addressing the divorce between him and his wife of three years, 34-year-old actress, Goo Hye-Sun.

Ahn took to Instagram to make his public statement after staying silent on the issue that blew up three days ago when Goo publicised that he wanted a divorce. Since then, Goo had posted private text messages between the couple, as well as sending a press release with an official statement via her legal representative.

In Ahn's statement, he gave his reasons for staying silent through all the accusations.

"Because both of us are public figures, I sincerely hoped that all of this would be settled quietly," Ahn said, "So even when faced with the abrupt, unexpected announcement and release of information, I remained silent and tried to endure it quietly."

However, after Goo accused Ahn for allegedly having frequent intimate conversations with other women, and he felt that he needed to set the record straight and add context to these accusations.