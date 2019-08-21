Angelina Jolie Beams With Pride as She Drops Son Maddox Off at College

George Pimentel/WireImage
She's not a regular mom, she's a cool mom!
Angelina Jolie dropped son Maddox Jolie-Pitt off at college on Wednesday. That's right, the Oscar winner was there to get her eldest son set up at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea. As the Hollywood actress walked around the Yonsei International Campus Songdo with Maddox, Angelina stopped to talk to starstruck students.
Yonsei University student Richard Choi shared photos on Instagram with the A-list actress, writing, "Thank you miss Jolie for having a 40 seconds conversation with me!"
In other pictures posted on social media, Angelina can be seen beaming with pride as she toured the campus with her son.
Earlier this month, a source told E! News that Angelina is "very proud" of her 18-year-old son, who will be studying biochemistry at school.
And Maddox isn't alone! Let's take a look at all of the celeb kids heading back to school!
Stephanie Hollman
"We are coming for you 2nd grade," The Real Housewives of Dallas star writes alongside a photo of her son Cruz. "Happy first day of school @cruz.hollman—keep shining sweet boy."
Ryan Lochte & Kayla Rae Reid
"Caiden's first day at school!" the mother of two writes on Instagram. "I'm so glad we did summer school prior to fall.. Just in those few weeks he grew and learned so much. Today's drop off was easy peasy!"
Jenelle Evans
"These kiddos are getting so big, so fast!" the Teen Mom star writes alongside a photo of her son Kaiser on his first day of kindergarten. She also shares a photo of Maryssa, who is starting seventh grade.
Deanna Pappas
"Class President 2032," The Bachelorette alumna captions a photo of daughter Addison. "My angel bunny girl started kindergarten today. She said it was 'the best day ever!' Shine on Tiny Pants...I'm so proud of our little girl!"
Gina Kirschenheiter
"And they're off... first day of school!" The Real Housewives of Orange County star writes alongside photos of her three kids: Nicholas, Sienna and Luca. "Wishing all the kiddos out there a great school year."
Jamie Lynn Spears
"How do I have a 6th grader??" the proud mama captions a photo of her daughters Maddie and Ivey.
Kandi Burruss
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star's son, Ace Wells Tucker, is starting pre-school.
Ashley Hebert & J.P. Rosenbaum
The Bachelorette couple's kids—Fordham and Essex—are ready for a new year!
Melissa Rycroft
"First day of 3rd and Kinder...." The Bachelorette star writes on Instagram alongside a photo of kids Beckett and Ava. She also includes several hashtags, including #ImAlreadyCrying.