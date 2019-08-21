Hannah Brown left The Bachelorette process a changed woman, and despite the heartache and headlines, she said it was all worth it.

"Being The Bachelorette did not end the way I thought it was going to be. I could not have expected my ending in a million years, but I grew so much. I think the girl that started and the girl that finished the After the Final Rose is a totally different woman and that's worth everything—even the heartbreak through it. So, when I think of it in the large scheme of things, I would still do it," Hannah told E! News after she was announced as part of the Dancing With the Stars season 28 cast.