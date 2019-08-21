The Duchess of Cambridge.
Prince George's school doesn't mess around!
As Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest child prepares for a new school year in early September, he better be prepared for an impressive curriculum.
According to Prince George's school website, the six-year-old will learn more about core subjects including math, English, science, history and geography.
At the same time, he will be taught religious studies, French, computing, art/design technology, music, drama, ballet and physical education.
"The curriculum presented in Year 2 reflects the increased ability of the children, both academically and socially," Helen Haslem, Head of Lower School, says on the school's website via People. "Individual strengths and talents begin to emerge, which you will undoubtedly begin to see."
Helen added, "The children are asked to become more responsible in Year 2; this may start with the children recording their own homework in their diaries. This increasing independence allows for a smooth transition to the Prep School."
As for what happens when Prince George heads home for the day, the publication reports that students have 10 minutes of reading homework every night.
Other activities include a music class twice a week, a 35-minute ballet lesson once a week, and a 35-minute French class.
Putting school work aside, this is going to be a special year for the royal family as Princess Charlotte will join her big brother at Thomas's Battersea in London this September.
"We are delighted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas's Battersea," the school's headmaster, Simon O'Malley, said. "We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September."
This will be the first time the dynamic duo has attended the same school.