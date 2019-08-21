Liam Hemsworth Files for Divorce From Miley Cyrus

One of Hollywood's most beloved couples is one step closer to officially being over.

E! News can confirm Liam Hemsworth has officially filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus.

In court documents obtained by E! News, the actor cited "irreconcilable differences" for the reason behind the split. A date of separation is listed as TBD.

The couple had a prenup meaning there will likely not be a fight surrounding finances. Liam is also not asking for spousal support.

Today's news comes less than two weeks after news broke that the couple was splitting after one year of marriage.

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," a rep for the singer shared with us in a statement. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."