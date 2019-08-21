Dancing With the Stars will be down a few fan-favorite pro dancers this season.

Announced on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Aug. 21, the cast of season 28 includes the likes of The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek, The Office's Kate Flannery and Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke. The new celebs are paired with many returning dancers—and a few newcomers—but Sharna Burgess, last season's winning pro, and Artem Chigvintsev aren't dancing.

In Instagram posts, both professional dancers opened up about missing out on season 28.