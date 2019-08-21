The Internet Is Now Rooting for Derek Peth to Be the Next Bachelor

After watching the split, several viewers took to Twitter and claimed that Peth should be the next guy to hand out the roses.

"@BachelorABC I have found your next bachelor...@PethDerek!" one fan tweeted. "He's handsome, sweet, loyal...and been royally screwed on this show multiple times. He deserves a happy ending!! #DerekForBachelor."

"Not to be dramatic…but like if @PethDerek is not the Bachelor I will riot in the streets #BachelorInParadise #DerekforBachelor," added another.

"@PethDerek for the next #bachelor," tweeted a third, "please and thank you. @BachParadise #BachelorinParadise."

Even a few stars from the show supported the idea.

"Please like and retweet if you agree this GEM should be the next #Bachelor #bachelorinpadadise @PethDerek," Chris Randone tweeted.

Wells Adams also posted a tribute video of Peth along with the hashtag #DerekForBachelor.