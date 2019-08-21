Jessica Jung Appeals Court's Decision For Her To Pay $1.6 million In Penalties

Instagram/Jessica Jung
by E! Asia Staff | Wed., 21 Aug. 2019 3:52 AM
30-year-old singer and former member of Girls' Generation, Jessica Jung is currently fighting a legal battle against two Chinese management agencies. According to South Korean news outlet Asia Today, Jung has officially sent an appeal to the Supreme Court to appeal the final ruling of the Seoul Central District Court, which ruled in favour of the agencies.
Back in 2016, Jung's management agency, Coridel Capital Management Limited signed contracts giving two Chinese management agencies exclusive rights to manage Jung's activities in China. The contract officially ends in 28 February of this year.
Both the Chinese agencies sued Jung for violating the exclusive authority of the contracts and requested the singer to pay a penalty amounting to approximately $1.6 million. This sum includes the money invested by the companies into the exclusive authorization contract, the penalty for a contract breach, attorney fees, and undivided profits earned.
On 27 November 2017, the Beijing Arbitration Commission ruled in favour of the Chinese management agencies. Jung then appealed the ruling and took the lawsuit to South Korea. Her legal representation argued that Jung was not a direct contracting party.
However, this year, the Seoul Central District Court gave the same ruling as the Beijing Arbitration Commission. The court stated that despite Jung not being a direct contracting party, she still had issued the letter of authorization as the executer of the contract. This meant that Jung had to pay the aforementioned penalties.
Jung requested an appeal from the Supreme Court which was dismissed on 23 July. She has submitted a second appeal to the Supreme Court and is currently waiting to see if it will be approved or dismissed.
The story is still developing. Stay tuned for updates.
