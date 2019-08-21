Big Hit Entertainment Announces 200 Billion KRW Revenue, A New BTS-Themed Drama and More

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
by Hanan Haddad | Wed., 21 Aug. 2019 7:16 PM
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
On 31 August, CEO of Big Hit Entertainment, Bang Si-Hyuk and co-CEO Yoon Seok-Joon held a press conference to share the talent agency's earnings and plans for the near future. Big Hit Entertainment, home to the K-pop phenomenon that is BTS, has become a force to reckon with in the South Korean media industry in the last few years. In the press conference, 'Hitman' Bang also shared future BTS-related content as well as plans to debut a new girl group.
Here's what's in store for one of the most successful talent agencies.
Making his speech in the Samyoo Centre, Bang announced that, "Big Hit Entertainment has already achieved 200.1 billion KRW ($165,596,757 USD) in revenue for the first half of 2019, which is equivalent to the revenue we had in all of 2018."
"Big Hit Entertainment is going to revolutionise the music industry," the CEO boldly stated. He explained the reason behind this being to raise the quality of life for artists and staff in the company.
The way Big Hit Entertainment is planning to achieve this goal is by analysing the current system in the entertainment industry and altering the process when needed. Through this, they aim to improve on existing ideas and increasing the value of them by "innovating new customer experiences, expanding our value chain, establishing a good customer ecosystem, and create new areas of business."
Later in the conference, Bang revealed that ARMY will have more BTS content in the near future. "We are working with a famous Korean drama production company to produce a drama where the theme is based off of BTS's outlook of the world," Bang announced, "and the drama is expected to be revealed in the second half of 2020."
Big Hit Entertainment also announced that they will debuting a new girl group via their latest acquisition, music label Source Music.
"Big Hit Entertainment recently established a multi-label structure. We are stepping up our reform efforts by specialising in various areas, one of which is supported by Source Music," Bang explained. "Now, we will hold a global auditions with Source Music. We hope everyone will look forward to the auditions that will be held to form Big Hit Entertainment's new girl group."
Looks like a brand new will debut under Big Hit Entertainment is set and the ball has just begun to roll. With the talent agency's incredible success both in South Korea and internationally, their auditions will likely attract thousands as Big Hit Entertainment continues to make waves.
