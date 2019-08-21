Big Hit Entertainment Announces 200 Billion KRW Revenue, A New BTS-Themed Drama and More

On 31 August, CEO of Big Hit Entertainment, Bang Si-Hyuk and co-CEO Yoon Seok-Joon held a press conference to share the talent agency's earnings and plans for the near future. Big Hit Entertainment, home to the K-pop phenomenon that is BTS, has become a force to reckon with in the South Korean media industry in the last few years. In the press conference, 'Hitman' Bang also shared future BTS-related content as well as plans to debut a new girl group.

Here's what's in store for one of the most successful talent agencies.

Making his speech in the Samyoo Centre, Bang announced that, "Big Hit Entertainment has already achieved 200.1 billion KRW ($165,596,757 USD) in revenue for the first half of 2019, which is equivalent to the revenue we had in all of 2018."