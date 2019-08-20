Goo Hye-Sun Claims Ahn Jae-Hyun Allegedly Had "Frequent Intimate Calls With Other Women"

On 20 August, 34-year-old South Korea actress Goo Hye-Sun released a public statement addressing her divorce with 32-year-old actor, Ahn Jae-Hyun. Two days ago, Goo posted screenshots of text messages of conversations with her husband via her Instagram, revealing that the celebrity couple are filing for divorce. The posts have since been deleted and Goo proceeded to address the topic via her legal representative with an official statement.

In a press release sent by Goo's lawyer, Jung Kyung-Suk, the statement started with, "we would like to convey Goo Hye-Sun's regret at causing concern and worry to the fans who have watched over her entertainment career and her marriage."

It then went on to clarify that while Goo and Ahn have "discussed" their divorce, they never fully "agreed" to divorce, claiming that their divorce papers have been going back and forth from both parties without being officially signed. Goo maintains her stance that "she has no desire to divorce, and we would like to clarify that there are no exterior causes for the marriage breakdown."

Hence, the two stars have never mutually agreed on getting a divorce.

The press release stated that the reason Goo has not agreed to a divorce is due her mother who is currently in poor health condition. "After Goo Hye-Sun's mother received a psychological shock and her state of health worsened, and out of a desire to protect her family life, Goo Hye-Sun stated clearly on Instagram that she has no desire for divorce," stated her lawyer.