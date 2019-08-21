Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Tarantino didn't know Diane Kruger was actually German, having only seen her play Americans onscreen.

"When I first started out six years ago, I'd go to auditions and people would say, 'You're great but you have to lose the accent,' and so I did," Kruger told Parade in 2009. "Then, Inglourious Basterds comes along and he goes, 'Sorry, she's too American.' I was like, 'What?'"

The misunderstanding was soon remedied. "I think Quentin's female characters are just so smart and so fierce," the actress also said. "They're impossibly glamorous yet they're as tough as nails. It's such a pleasure to play that kind of role. You're actually given the opportunity to work with dialogue that is intelligent, that you have to think about. I also get his wicked sense of humor. I knew my lines so well, I could have said them in my sleep."

As for Bridget Von Hammersmark's violent ending, "I've never died in a movie before. I get strangled, which was especially weird because you feel it when someone is choking you, so it was an interesting day at the office. The funny part is that Quentin's hands are in the close-up. I won't give away the name of the actor who kills me, but Quentin said, 'He's not going to do it right, it'll either be too much or too little. I know exactly what I need and I think I should just do it.' I have to say it was very strange being strangled by the director."

Shooting the Kill Bill films, Tarantino stepped in for Michael Madsen when he's supposed to spit on Uma Thurman, again because Tarantino knew exactly how he wanted the scene to play out; in another, the director held a chain around Thurman's neck (per her request, he said) in lieu of having the villain in the scene do it herself.

When Thurman opened up in 2018 about being a target of producer Harvey Weinstein's unwanted advances in the wake of the slew of sexual misconduct allegations made against the mogul, she also said that she was injured while making Kill Bill when Tarantino insisted she do her own driving in a scene where she wanted to use a stunt double. By then Tarantino had admitted to knowing "enough to do more than [he] did" about Weinstein's history of mistreating women, and he helped procure the long-lost footage of Thurman's accident to bolster her account.

After Thurman's account came out, Kruger reiterated that her experience working with Tarantino was "pure joy. He treated me with utter respect and never abused his power or forced me to do anything I wasn't comfortable with."