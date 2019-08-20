Taylor Swift and Stella McCartney have teamed up for a dreamy new clothing collection.

The Grammy winner and the fashion designer joined forces on a limited-edition line, inspired by T.Swift's new album, Lover. On Tuesday, the duo unveiled the lookbook for the line, giving fans a preview of the pieces in the collection.

"#StellaxTaylorSwift is coming soon," Swift wrote on social media Tuesday. "It's been SO much fun to work/dream up cute stuff with my friend @stellamccartney to create a line inspired by my new album Lover."

Swift added that fans can sign up to receive more info at TaylorSwift.com and StellaMcCartney.com.