by Jess Cohen | Tue., 20 Aug. 2019 3:11 PM
Taylor Swift and Stella McCartney have teamed up for a dreamy new clothing collection.
The Grammy winner and the fashion designer joined forces on a limited-edition line, inspired by T.Swift's new album, Lover. On Tuesday, the duo unveiled the lookbook for the line, giving fans a preview of the pieces in the collection.
"#StellaxTaylorSwift is coming soon," Swift wrote on social media Tuesday. "It's been SO much fun to work/dream up cute stuff with my friend @stellamccartney to create a line inspired by my new album Lover."
Swift added that fans can sign up to receive more info at TaylorSwift.com and StellaMcCartney.com.
The album merchandise line includes T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, bags and a reusable water bottle, with many items featuring T.Swift lyrics.
For a more exclusive option, two Stella McCartney pieces, a bomber jacket and handbag, have also been created. The two limited-edition pieces will be available for exclusive order on StellaMcCartney.com from the evening of Aug. 22 and will be available for purchase exclusively at Stella McCartney standalone stores in London, New York from Aug. 23.
They exclusive items will also be available, along with the core merchandise line, at The Lover Experience Taylor Swift Pop Up Shop sponsored by Capital One in New York City from Aug. 23 to 25. The bomber is $1995 and the handbag is $795.
Let's take a look at pieces from the Stella x Taylor Swift collection below!
The limited-edition line, designed by McCartney and Swift, was inspired by the superstar singer's Lover album.
