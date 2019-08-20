*Sips tea* ... The drama is brewing on Vanderpump Rules.

Just when fans thought things were bright and merry between the cast members, it turns out there's some bad blood. It appears Jax Taylor has unfollowed most of his co-stars on Instagram, including Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute, Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney.

However, the 40-year-old reality TV personality still follows his wife, Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder, her fiancé Beau Clark, Lala Kent and Tom Schwartz.

Additionally, it seems some of the feelings are mutual, because Madix, Sandoval and Doute have unfollowed the SUR bartender.

The news of this drama may come as a surprise to fans of the Bravo series, considering the cast celebrated Brittany and Jax's wedding in late June. In fact, the TomTom Bar co-owners both shared the title of Best Man, while Katie was Brittany's Matron of Honor.

With the exception of James Kennedy and Billie Lee, everyone from the Pump Rules cast was either invited to the Kentucky ceremony or included in the wedding party.