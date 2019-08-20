Earlier in the day, the celeb couple was spotted enjoying a late breakfast at Le Cartet.

"They came around 2 p.m. yesterday and they ordered breakfast. They seemed to be in love! They were kissing and touching and looked like a couple," an eyewitness tells E! News. "They were here for maybe an hour or a little more. The restaurant was almost empty at that time so nobody came up to bother them. They casually walked in and had a seat, they were very quiet. They were very nice and polite."

Cabello and Mendes have been packing on the PDA in a number of different locations in recent weeks. In late July, the pop duo had a makeout session while in Miami. And, early this month, Cabello and Mendes shared a passionate kiss at his 21st birthday party in New York City.

As more details continue to emerge about this smitten pair, let's take a look at their PDA-packed moments together!