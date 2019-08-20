Lea Thompson is reflecting on her personal and professional life.

The 58-year-old actress, who starred in the iconic Back to the Future films, is looking back at her career and how life changed when she became a mother. Thompson, who is married to Pretty in Pink director Howard Deutch, is mom to actress Zoey Deutch, 24, and filmmaker Madelyn Deutch, 28.

Thompson and Deutch met on the set of 1987's Some Kind of Wonderful, which he directed. The talented duo tied the knot in 1989, welcoming their first child two years later. On the latest episode of Justin Long's Life is Short podcast, Thompson dished about meeting her future husband on the set of the movie.

"He had a crush on me," Thompson said of director Deutch. "But at this point still I was engaged to Dennis Quaid. So, I had to kind of get out of that before...but it was a crazy time, I mean, I did like 900 movies in a row."