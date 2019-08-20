Kang Daniel's First Fan Meet In Singapore: What You Need To Know

He expressed that for Color On Me, Kang wanted to show styles and colours that are different from anything he has done with K-pop group WANNA ONE. He went to say that he wants to continue revealing new sides of himself through his music and that he is very willing to explore darker and heavier concepts with his next project.

Speaking of colours, the conversation naturally led to what colour represents Kang best. "Black," he answered simply, "Because when you mix all the colours together, you get black."

Kang recalled his first time being in Singapore. Back then, he was in the sunny island with his WANNA ONE members for a concert. He said that his biggest memory of Singapore were the fans and the overwhelming response he and his members got performing there. "I hope the response will be the same as last time," Kang said, referring to his fan meet that was happening the next day.

Kang also flexed his English muscles by sharing his recommendations of what to do at Busan, his hometown in South Korea of which he is an official ambassador for.

Watch the clip below: