A New York City-based fashion label has accused SM Entertainment for ripping off her designs in K-pop girl group Red Velvet's latest music video, "Umpah Umpah".

Designer Paris Starn, who is behind fashion brand Paris 99, uploaded a gallery of photos to Instagram just hours after the premiere of the girl group's new music video, where she alleged that the SM Entertainment team took "heavy "inspiration"" from her latest collection.

"Greatly appreciate so many of you bringing to my attention k-pop group @redvelvet.smtown wearing garments that take heavy "inspiration" from my work," Starn wrote. "No one on the team @smtown ever reached out to collaborate on designs, which I would have loved to participate in. The company also took from our imagery which we created with artist @ondine.vinao."

She went on to say, "It deeply hurts to see large groups, that could have helped out a small designer, instead take from our hard work and brand it as their own."