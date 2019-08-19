Courtesy of SM Entertainment
by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 19 Aug. 2019 11:58 PM
Courtesy of SM Entertainment
A New York City-based fashion label has accused SM Entertainment for ripping off her designs in K-pop girl group Red Velvet's latest music video, "Umpah Umpah".
Designer Paris Starn, who is behind fashion brand Paris 99, uploaded a gallery of photos to Instagram just hours after the premiere of the girl group's new music video, where she alleged that the SM Entertainment team took "heavy "inspiration"" from her latest collection.
"Greatly appreciate so many of you bringing to my attention k-pop group @redvelvet.smtown wearing garments that take heavy "inspiration" from my work," Starn wrote. "No one on the team @smtown ever reached out to collaborate on designs, which I would have loved to participate in. The company also took from our imagery which we created with artist @ondine.vinao."
She went on to say, "It deeply hurts to see large groups, that could have helped out a small designer, instead take from our hard work and brand it as their own."
Starn launched her label in 2018, where it was sold exclusively at online retailer Opening Ceremony, and most recently released her spring/summer 2019 collection — the collection which the designer alleges SM Entertainment referenced for Red Velvet's new music video.
The designer addressed the issue in her Instagram Stories and said she was waiting for clarification from Red Velvet's management agency.
"Some fans [of Red Velvet] are kindly concerned that this reflects badly on the group and assume they're not responsible, and I want to assure those fans I'm grateful for their reaching out. I am looking forward to hearing from @smtown for clarification," she said.
Instagram Stories/ Paris 99
Red Velvet launched their second summer comeback with mini album The ReVe Festival: Day 2, and title track "Umpah Umpah" yesterday. Their music video has been viewed over 3 million times on YouTube as of last count.
SM Entertainment has yet to respond to the designer's claims.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?