Yang Hyun-Suk Placed Under Travel Ban After Police Raid YG Entertainment Office

ilgan Sports/Multi-Bits via Getty Images
by E! Asia Staff | Mon., 19 Aug. 2019 10:59 PM
ilgan Sports/Multi-Bits via Getty Images
On the morning of 17 August, South Korean news outlets such as The Korea Herald reported that the police were carrying out a search and seizure of the YG Entertainment headquarters located in the Mapo district of Seoul.
The raid was ordered by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency at 9am that morning. This was to gather evidence for the charges of illegal gambling overseas that former CEO of YG Entertainment, Yang Hyun-Suk and ex-Big Bang member, Seungri have been booked with.
Just three days ago, on 14 August, the police announced that both Yang and Seungri are booked for habitual gambling overseas, as gambling is illegal in South Korea. It was revealed via an internal investigation into Yang's finances that the former CEO had gambled billions of won at the MGM Hotel in Las Vegas as well as Macau. This directly goes against South Korea's anti-gambling laws that still holds true despite the incident occurring overseas.
However, Yang's personal home was not included in the search and seizure process.
According to YTN news, a Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency official told the press that they will be summoning both Yang and Seungri as soon as the search is complete for further interrogations on any evidence found within the YG Entertainment headquarters.
Meanwhile, Yang has been placed under a travel ban to prevent him from fleeing the country. Seungri has already been under a travel ban since March 2019, due to police investigations into the Burning Sun scandal.
The story is still developing, stay tuned for more updates.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?