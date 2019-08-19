Yang Hyun-Suk Placed Under Travel Ban After Police Raid YG Entertainment Office

  • By
    &

by E! Asia Staff | Mon., 19 Aug. 2019 10:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Yang Hyun Suk, YG Entertainment

ilgan Sports/Multi-Bits via Getty Images

On the morning of 17 August, South Korean news outlets such as The Korea Herald reported that the police were carrying out a search and seizure of the YG Entertainment headquarters located in the Mapo district of Seoul. 

The raid was ordered by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency at 9am that morning. This was to gather evidence for the charges of illegal gambling overseas that former CEO of YG Entertainment, Yang Hyun-Suk and ex-Big Bang member, Seungri have been booked with. 

Just three days ago, on 14 August, the police announced that both Yang and Seungri are booked for habitual gambling overseas, as gambling is illegal in South Korea. It was revealed via an internal investigation into Yang's finances that the former CEO had gambled billions of won at the MGM Hotel in Las Vegas as well as Macau. This directly goes against South Korea's anti-gambling laws that still holds true despite the incident occurring overseas. 

However, Yang's personal home was not included in the search and seizure process. 

Read

Yang Hyun-Suk and Seungri Officially Booked On Gambling Charges

According to YTN news, a Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency official told the press that they will be summoning both Yang and Seungri as soon as the search is complete for further interrogations on any evidence found within the YG Entertainment headquarters.

Meanwhile, Yang has been placed under a travel ban to prevent him from fleeing the country. Seungri has already been under a travel ban since March 2019, due to police investigations into the Burning Sun scandal. 

The story is still developing, stay tuned for more updates. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Korean Celebrities , Seungri , Scandal , Asia

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.