Yang Hyun-Suk Placed Under Travel Ban After Police Raid YG Entertainment Office

On the morning of 17 August, South Korean news outlets such as The Korea Herald reported that the police were carrying out a search and seizure of the YG Entertainment headquarters located in the Mapo district of Seoul.

The raid was ordered by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency at 9am that morning. This was to gather evidence for the charges of illegal gambling overseas that former CEO of YG Entertainment, Yang Hyun-Suk and ex-Big Bang member, Seungri have been booked with.

Just three days ago, on 14 August, the police announced that both Yang and Seungri are booked for habitual gambling overseas, as gambling is illegal in South Korea. It was revealed via an internal investigation into Yang's finances that the former CEO had gambled billions of won at the MGM Hotel in Las Vegas as well as Macau. This directly goes against South Korea's anti-gambling laws that still holds true despite the incident occurring overseas.

However, Yang's personal home was not included in the search and seizure process.