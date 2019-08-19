Red Velvet Makes Our Hearts Go "Umpah Umpah" In Their New Music Video

Our hearts are going umpah, umpah because Red Velvet may have just given us the song of the summer with their upbeat new track!

Premiering their song "Umpah Umpah" last night, Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Yeri and Joy made their comeback a mere month after dropping their explosive track "Zimzalabim". Of course, this is all part of the huge festival — The ReVe Festival — that they promised fans to celebrate their fourth anniversary in June — the first of which, The ReVe Festival: Day 1, already launched in that same month.

Now in the next part of their series, The ReVe Festival: Day 2, the girls bring on all the joy of summer with a fun, frenetic, pop-electro number that evokes sunny days by the beach with a bunch of your best friends. That is also the premise of their music video — wonderfully off-beat and delightful, as always — that showcases the members in their summery best.

And ReVeLuvs are loving it: In the 10 hours since its launch, the video has already racked up an impressive 3.3 million (and counting) views on YouTube.

Watch the fun-filled video below: