Get Excited: TWICE Is Launching Their Own Original Content On YouTube

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 19 Aug. 2019 6:53 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TWICE, M2 X Genie Music Awards

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

ONCEs have something to look forward to in 2020, because K-pop girl group TWICE has just announced that they are launching a whole new slate of original content on video-sharing platform, YouTube!

JYP Entertainment confirmed today that Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu will be starring in the new YouTube content lineup. 

"From their debut to now, for four years, the sweat, tears, and hidden efforts that the members had to shed in order to grow, and the feelings that they felt during this process, will be revealed," a JYP Entertainment spokesperson told the press. "It will be a big present for the fans as it is a very different type of content from what TWICE usually releases."

Read

TWICE, Chungha & More K-Celebs Rocked The 2019 M2 X Genie Music Awards Red Carpet

Fans can look forward to highlights and exclusive behind-the-scenes looks at the girl group's 2019 world tour TWICELIGHTS, which will include individual interviews with the members. Other types of content include the backstories of each of the members, and will give fans never-before-seen access to the girls of TWICE.

TWICE recently finished their 2019 world tour in nine cities including Singapore, Bangkok, Seoul, Mexico and more. They will heading to Japan for the next leg of their tour and are expected to perform in Hokkaido on 23 October 2019.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ K-pop , Asia , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.