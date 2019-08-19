Get Excited: TWICE Is Launching Their Own Original Content On YouTube

ONCEs have something to look forward to in 2020, because K-pop girl group TWICE has just announced that they are launching a whole new slate of original content on video-sharing platform, YouTube!

JYP Entertainment confirmed today that Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu will be starring in the new YouTube content lineup.

"From their debut to now, for four years, the sweat, tears, and hidden efforts that the members had to shed in order to grow, and the feelings that they felt during this process, will be revealed," a JYP Entertainment spokesperson told the press. "It will be a big present for the fans as it is a very different type of content from what TWICE usually releases."