Ellen DeGeneres is joining Elton John in defending Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

On Monday, the iconic "Rocket Man" singer took to social media to slam "malicious" rumors about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recent trip to his Nice estate. Just days ago, the eco-friendly royal couple was photographed, along with their baby boy Archie Harrison, taking a private jet to Elton's home in France, sparking a social media frenzy.

Coming to their defense, Elton, who was very close with Harry's late mom, Princess Diana, fired back at critics.

"I am deeply distressed by today's distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's private stay at my home in Nice last week," Elton wrote. "Prince Harry's Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana's untimely death."