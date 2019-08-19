Dale Earnhardt Jr. is speaking out for the first time about the fiery plane crash he survived.

In a statement shared to his Twitter account, the retired NASCAR stock race car driver states that he and his wife Amy wanted to "thank everyone who has lifted us up" since their terrifying ordeal took place on Thursday. "We are truly blessed that all on board escaped with no serious injuries, including our daughter, our two pilots and dog Gus," he shares.

While people are dying to know what could've caused the private jet to burst into flames, Dale says that he will "not be speculating or discussing the cause of the accident," since it is the subject of an ongoing investigation.

However, he is more than willing to sing the praises of the first responders who quickly rushed to his and his family's rescue. The race car driver is truly "thankful."