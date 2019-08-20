5 Kate Spade x Keds Shoes That'll Make You Kick Up Your Heels

Keds; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
by Katherine Riley | Tue., 20 Aug. 2019 3:00 AM
Does anything beat a great pair of sneakers? We think not. The teams at Kate Spade New York and Keds appear to agree, as they've recently launched a new fall 2019 collection that you're def gonna want to check out.
The 23-piece Kate Spade x Keds collab brings an elevated collection of fun sneakers, mules and glitter-infused classics that offer style, comfort and versatility to dress an outfit up or down. (Sneakers and skirts is our fave combo these days.)
We've singled out five picks, but the whole Kate Spade x Keds collection is too cute. Happy shopping!
A comfy and stylish way to get in on the animal print trend.
Remind yourself that every day is a celebration with these colorful sneaks.
Be ready for the holidays and beyond with these shoes that will add a little sparkle to your step. Available in rose pink, black and cream.
The subtle luxe details on this shoe elevate the classic white sneaker.
These tuxedo-inspired sneaks are special occasion ready and comfy enough to dance the night away.
