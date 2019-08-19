Bob Saget Wins the Internet With His Epic Birthday Message to John Stamos

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., 19 Aug. 2019 12:55 PM

John Stamos, Bob Saget

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Pop a bottle of bubbly, because it's John Stamos' birthday!

The Fuller House star, who famously plays Uncle Jesse on the beloved show, turns 56-years-old today. And yes, he's certainly feeling the love on his milestone birthday, especially from his co-star (and, um, cuddle buddy) Bob Saget. The 63-year-old comedian and Fuller House actor took to Instagram on Monday morning to pay a special tribute to John, whom he describes as "the most wonderful brother anyone could wish for."

"Happy Birthday John. This is the manliest picture I could find of the two of us," Saget quipped on Instagram, alongside an image of the two cuddling. "I try to explain to people it was for your @projectcuddle video, but it is what it is."

He continued, "You are the most wonderful brother anyone could wish for—You do so much to help so many—even though you really didn't help me with the release of this video. Kidding! It was for a good cause—Besides testing my heterosexuality."

For Bob, he explained that he couldn't be more "proud" to have the 56-year-old star in his life.

"I am so proud to have you in my life for the past 75 years," the comedian added. "Here's to another 75 my amazing brother."

Closing his birthday tribute, Bob left John with a simple, heartwarming message: "Love you, uh, duh..."

John Stamos, Bob Saget

Courtesy of Los Angeles Dodgers

Additionally, the 63-year-old actor's wife commented on the adorable birthday post, writing, "This gets me every time. Happy birthday brother-in-law- love u!!!"

While it's unclear how John plans to celebrate his birthday this year, many are thinking he'll use his special day to spend time with his wife, Caitlyn McHugh, and son, Billy Stamos. "From now on the best part of me will always be my wife and my son," the You actor shared when his baby boy was born.

Cheers to Stamos on another year of being America's biggest hunk!

