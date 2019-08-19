Madelaine Petsch x Shein: 7 Pieces You Need Now

shein.com
by Katherine Riley | Mon., 19 Aug. 2019 10:44 AM
Is there anything Madelaine Petsch can't do? The stunning Riverdale star and YouTuber has collaborated with Shein to launch a fall 2019 Madelaine x Shein collection that's not only gorgeous, but budget-friendly to boot. Seriously, the affordable line is all under $100, with most items in the $20-$30 range.
Which of course means to can shop the whole Madelaine x Shein collab without breaking the bank. Here are a few picks to get you started...
We love short suits, and this pastel option is no exception. This blazer features button tabs for the roll-up sleeves and a split hem.
The beauty of the short suit (or any suit, really) is that the pieces work together or as separates. Case in point: These shorts, which feature a very on-trend paperbag waist.
This sporty, slim-fit top puts a cheeky spin on the graphic tee.
This classic green wrap dress works for the office or brunch with friends.
This breezy maxi dress is a perfect to wear to late-summer weddings.
Show off your legs in these adorable high-waist dress shorts.
We love the drama of these sleeves! Pair with black skinnies and you're good to go.
