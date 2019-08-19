Your Halloween dreams are about to come true.

E! News can reveal Freeform's Halloween House will return to Hollywood starting October 2 in celebration of the network's 31 Nights of Halloween block of programming.

This is the second year Freeform has mounted the Halloween House installation. This year, Freeform will bring to life everything from Hocus Pocus to Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas and The Addams Family. Act fast—the Halloween House is only open to the public from Wednesday, Oct. 2 to Monday, Oct. 7.