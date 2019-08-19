Freeform
by Chris Harnick | Mon., 19 Aug. 2019 10:30 AM
Your Halloween dreams are about to come true.
E! News can reveal Freeform's Halloween House will return to Hollywood starting October 2 in celebration of the network's 31 Nights of Halloween block of programming.
This is the second year Freeform has mounted the Halloween House installation. This year, Freeform will bring to life everything from Hocus Pocus to Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas and The Addams Family. Act fast—the Halloween House is only open to the public from Wednesday, Oct. 2 to Monday, Oct. 7.
For Hocus Pocus, the cult-hit starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker, Freeform has created the Sanderson sisters' cottage for virgins—and non-virgins—to test their purity with the black-flame candle. Patrons can also hop on a vacuum for a photoshoot and visit an updated statue of Winifred Sanderson. Her window will also be on hand, so you can do your best singing out of it. Also be on the look out for an animatronic Thackery Binx and Billy's grave. The Addams Family living room will be part of the house, as well as Oogie Boogie's lair from Nightmare Before Christmas, Halloween Town and Lock, Shock and Barrel.
Freeform
Tickets start at $27 and can be found here. Those 21 years and older can take part in a special Sanderson sister drag-themed night on October 3.
Freeform's trademark 31 Nights of Halloween programming will feature Nightmare Before Christmas, The Addams Family, Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters 2, Scream, Scream 2, Scream 3 and Hocus Pocus more than 30 times throughout the month. More programming will be announced at a later date.
