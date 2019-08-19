Dwayne Johnson is a married man.

"The Rock" tied the knot with his longtime love Lauren Hashian on Sunday.

The 47-year-old actor announced the news via Instagram on Monday.

"We do," he captioned the sweet snapshots. "August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed) @laurenhashianofficial."

The bride wore an open-back, Chantilly lace sheath gown by Mira Zwillinger and finished her look with a stunning, long veil. As for the groom, he looked dapper in a white shirt and white pants by Ralph Lauren.

The dynamic duo met while working on the 2007 film The Game Plan. Over the years, they've welcomed two daughters together—Tiana and Jasmine. The Moana star also shares a daughter, Simone, with his ex-wife Dany Garcia.

"I was so fortunate to have fallen in love once," Johnson told People in 2012. "To fall in love again? That's a hard thing to do twice in the position I'm in. I'm one lucky son of a bitch."