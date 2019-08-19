Ryan Murphy's first Netflix show is upon us, and it's full with everything you've come to expect from the Emmy-winning creator, from gorgeous sets to epic monologues—and Jessica Lange giving epic monologues. See it all in the trailer for The Politician below.

Starring Ben Paltt as Payton Hobart, a wealthy student who has declared since a young age that he will be president, the series follows his first real dip into the world of politics as he runs office at Saint Sebastian High School. He'll stop at nothing to get elected student body president, including drafting visibly ill Infinity Jackson (Zoey Deutch) as his vice president for the sympathy vote.

"Your ambition frightens me," Payton's mom, played by Gwyneth Paltrow, tells him.