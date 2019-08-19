INFINITE's L Splits With Woollim Entertainment: "I Decided To Stand On My Own"

27-year-old singer, actor and member of K-pop boy group INFINITE, L ( also known as Kim Myung-Soo) posted a photo of a handwritten letter on his Instagram to announce his departure from Woollim Entertainment.

L debuted as part of the six-member group INFINITE under Woollim Entertainment back in 2010, and has continued to stay with both the company and the group for almost a decade. On top of his music career with INFINITE, he has also become a successful actor, starring in popular dramas such as Angel's Last Mission: Love and Ms Hammurabi.

"My contract with Woollim Entertainment concluded last week. After a lot of thought and consideration, I made a difficult decision. After thinking for a long time, I have decided to move on with my solo career. I felt like I needed a new challenge in my life, and now I'm going to start that new challenge," he wrote.

He went on to say, "From my trainee period to debut to now, I have learned, grown, and felt a lot the past 10 years with Woollim. Time seems to have passed very quickly. I debuted with INFINITE and spent time with Inspirit. Every moment together was a happy time."