INFINITE's L Splits With Woollim Entertainment: "I Decided To Stand On My Own"

by Hanan Haddad | Mon., 19 Aug. 2019 2:53 AM
27-year-old singer, actor and member of K-pop boy group INFINITE, L ( also known as Kim Myung-Soo) posted a photo of a handwritten letter on his Instagram to announce his departure from Woollim Entertainment.
L debuted as part of the six-member group INFINITE under Woollim Entertainment back in 2010, and has continued to stay with both the company and the group for almost a decade. On top of his music career with INFINITE, he has also become a successful actor, starring in popular dramas such as Angel's Last Mission: Love and Ms Hammurabi.
"My contract with Woollim Entertainment concluded last week. After a lot of thought and consideration, I made a difficult decision. After thinking for a long time, I have decided to move on with my solo career. I felt like I needed a new challenge in my life, and now I'm going to start that new challenge," he wrote.
He went on to say, "From my trainee period to debut to now, I have learned, grown, and felt a lot the past 10 years with Woollim. Time seems to have passed very quickly. I debuted with INFINITE and spent time with Inspirit. Every moment together was a happy time."
Addressing his fellow INFINITE members, he said, "I want to say thank you and I promise we will always be together. It's difficult to explain in words just how much INFINITE and Inspirits have helped me since my debut. Even though we are together, in just a slightly different shape and style, the feeling that we will continue to support and believe in each other remains the same."
"I will continue to be with the INFINITE members and will do my best to be with them whenever they need me," he added. "Thank you, Inspirit, for trusting me and giving me so much love this whole time."
Thankfully for INFINITE fans, L's departure does not equate to a disbandment for the group. Hours after L had released his statement via his Instagram account, Woollim Entertainment addressed his departure by making the following public statement to thank L for his hard work over the years and to turn down rumours of the K-pop group's disbandment.
"We have not considered the disbandment of INFINITE at all, as the members are still determined to do group activities. Because there are members who are currently serving in the military, we will proceed with discussions about promotions in the future," the company said in a statement.
INFINITE's professionalism and determination to continue to perform together is truly admirable.
Here's wishing L all the best with his next chapter!
