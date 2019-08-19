Four-member K-pop boy group, WINNER celebrated their fifth anniversary since their debut on 17 August. Jinu, Seunghoon, MINO and Seungyoon celebrated the momentous occasion by having a quiet dinner together at a restaurant and livestreaming their dinner via V Live, so that they can share it with their Inner Circle (official fandom name).

During the livestream, the group had a special cake to celebrate their anniversary and even received a complimentary drink from the restaurant with their faces 3D printed using espresso powder. After blowing the candles and tucking into their meal, the members reflect on their journey together in the last five years and delivered heartfelt messages to their fans.

Watch the full livestream below, complete with subtitles: