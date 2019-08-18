K-Pop Group GFRIEND Reveals The Secret To Their Flawless Dance Moves & More

Fresh off making a comeback with their seventh mini album Fever Season in July, K-pop girl group GFriend was in Singapore recently for their 2019 GFriend Asia Tour at The Star Theatre.

Sitting down with E! Asia before taking the stage, Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB, and Umji were every bit the epitome of the girls-next-door, and talked to us about being chosen for an upcoming BBC documentary on K-pop, the differences in their new mini album, the secret behind their perfect dance coordination and more.

Speaking about their roles as representatives of K-pop in the soon-to-be-released BBC documentary, Umji said, "Honestly when we first received the offer to appear in the documentary we were really surprised. We really answered the interview questions very sincerely so we hope that everyone will enjoy watching it."

She went on to add, "Personally, as it was filmed during a time where we were busy in the midst of our promotions, there were a lot of sides to us that we were not able to show. I hope that next time if we were to have such an opportunity again, we would love to show a more complete image, and a more honest side to us."

GFriend, 2019 GFriend Asia Tour

Courtesy of Source Music

While on the topic of documentaries, the group surprisingly admits that they have never been on holiday as a group before in summer! Astute fans would remember the girls' fun trip, The Friends in the Adriatic Sea ft. GFriend, so they revealed that it's a dream of theirs to go on a summer holiday together.

"Going to the sea or the valley would be fine, after our tour ends, I think it would be great for us to go on a summer holiday even if it is for a show," SinB admitted with a laugh.

"We would love to go on a holiday on our own without any cameras," she added. "Because we have never had one like that before." 

GFriend, 2019 GFriend Asia Tour

Courtesy of Source Music

But back to their album, Fever Season. Talking about their biggest change in their most recent album, Sowon said, "We worked really hard to present a more mature side of us in this album. We have included many different sides of us in this album, and it is an album where you can see how much GFriend has grown."

"Something we are very grateful for is to have achieved six wins on music broadcasts, so we were able to wrap up promotions happily, Eunha said. "We are really happy to have received so much love."

Watch the full interview above.

