K-Pop Group GFRIEND Reveals The Secret To Their Flawless Dance Moves & More

Fresh off making a comeback with their seventh mini album Fever Season in July, K-pop girl group GFriend was in Singapore recently for their 2019 GFriend Asia Tour at The Star Theatre.

Sitting down with E! Asia before taking the stage, Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB, and Umji were every bit the epitome of the girls-next-door, and talked to us about being chosen for an upcoming BBC documentary on K-pop, the differences in their new mini album, the secret behind their perfect dance coordination and more.

Speaking about their roles as representatives of K-pop in the soon-to-be-released BBC documentary, Umji said, "Honestly when we first received the offer to appear in the documentary we were really surprised. We really answered the interview questions very sincerely so we hope that everyone will enjoy watching it."