Evening, 18 August: At 7pm that Sunday, Goo took down both her previous Instagram posts. Throughout this time, Ahn has yet to make a public statement regarding the screenshots posted as well as the divorce that was announced by Goo.

That evening, HB Entertainment, Ahn and Goo's talent agency, released a statement confirming the divorce and addressing the allegations made by Goo. In their public statement, they said that they were taken aback by Goo's Instagram post as this divorce was agreed upon by both her and Ahn beforehand. They also showed a screenshot of her drafted public statement that she was supposed to post when the divorce was officially announced.

Their full statement goes as follows,

"Hello, this is HB Entertainment.

We wish to give an explanation regarding the situation between our label actors Goo Hye-sun and Ahn Jae-hyun that was publicised today on August 18.

Despite the encouragement and expectations of many, the two actors recently reached a point where they felt they could no longer maintain their marriage due to various issues, and after a serious conversation, they both agreed to get a divorce.

As the agency of the two actors, we respected the decision they made after long and sincere talks over the past couple of months, and we hoped that they would lead happier lives separately in the future.

Goo Hye-sun recently appointed a lawyer and drafted a divorce agreement, which she then sent to Ahn Jae-hyun and requested that he also quickly appoint a lawyer and go through the necessary steps. Goo Hye-sun expressed that she wished to file for the divorce in August, and complete the divorce process by September.

And along with the divorce agreement, Goo Hye-sun sent over a draft of the statement she would be distributing to the press.

However, we came across an article earlier today that had Goo Hye-sun's social media post [regarding the divorce] and both Ahn Jae-hyun and our agency were taken aback by it. As her post omitted the fact that the divorce was based on a mutual agreement after serious conversations, and simply stated that she did not want a divorce, we regrettably feel the need to explain the process despite this being their private life.

Though this is a part of their private life, we simply wish, as their agency, that neither side is hurt by this.

We apologize for causing concern to so many people."

19 August: HB Entertainment released another statement to dispel rumours of Goo terminating her contract with the company. "The reports that we have terminated our exclusive contract with Goo Hye-sun are not true. Our contract is intact," the company stated via a press release.

As of writing this article, Ahn has yet to make a statement addressing the divorce and allegations made by Goo.