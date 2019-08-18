You Can Now Live Out Your K-Pop Dreams Thanks To Airbnb

If you've always dreamed about eating, living, practising and performing like a K-pop star, here's your chance.

House-sharing platform Airbnb recently announced a new K-wave Trip section, where tourists in Seoul can sign up for K-pop or K-beauty related experiences.

From touring a K-pop studio to dance classes with experienced choreographers, more than 30 different experiences have been curated by the team at Airbnb to give tourists a slice of the K-pop glitz and glam.

"On Airbnb, we have always seen the want for local, authentic experiences. As the K-wave has proved itself to be more than a passing trend, we have launched the K-wave Trip section," said Hong Jong-hee, a public relations manager at Airbnb.

According to a press release, Airbnb is focused on expanding its offerings related to the K-pop and K-beauty industries, which have seen huge followings develop around them in recent years, and have led to the platform's most recent push to offer such experiences for their customers.