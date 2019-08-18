You Can Now Live Out Your K-Pop Dreams Thanks To Airbnb

by Pakkee Tan | Sun., 18 Aug. 2019 7:41 PM

BTS, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Show

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

If you've always dreamed about eating, living, practising and performing like a K-pop star, here's your chance.

House-sharing platform Airbnb recently announced a new K-wave Trip section, where tourists in Seoul can sign up for K-pop or K-beauty related experiences.

From touring a K-pop studio to dance classes with experienced choreographers, more than 30 different experiences have been curated by the team at Airbnb to give tourists a slice of the K-pop glitz and glam.

"On Airbnb, we have always seen the want for local, authentic experiences. As the K-wave has proved itself to be more than a passing trend, we have launched the K-wave Trip section," said Hong Jong-hee, a public relations manager at Airbnb.

According to a press release, Airbnb is focused on expanding its offerings related to the K-pop and K-beauty industries, which have seen huge followings develop around them in recent years, and have led to the platform's most recent push to offer such experiences for their customers.

K-Pop Boy Band EXO Is Coming To Singapore

So what exactly can customers expect?

On the K-pop front, dance classes of different genres are available, while studio recordings and participative performances round out the experience for customers who have always wanted a taste of their favourite artists' lives. 

Alternatively, those more interested in K-beauty can sign up for am organic bath bomb-making experience, or opt to design their own lipsticks in customised shades with a certified skincare specialist.

Check out more K-wave activities on Airbnb's website and app. 

TAGS/ K-pop , Korean beauty , Asia

