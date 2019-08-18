Colton Underwood may have given his final rose to Cassie Randolph but it wasn't always easy.

The Bachelor star revealed he had a few tricks up his sleeve when he filmed the ABC dating series. Speaking on the This American Life podcast and chatting with Emanuele Berry, the former NFL player said he wasn't always truthful with The Bachelor producers.

"They always asked to rank the girls," the 27-year-old star explained of how the reality series works behind-the-scenes and how the producers would constantly check in to see who he liked.

"And very early on, Hannah [Brown] was up there. And she got left off of a date," he said.

He continued, "And I sort of recall remember feeling a little burnt when they did that. I was like, so let me get this straight. Hannah's number one on my list right now, and she's not getting a date this week?"