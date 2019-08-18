Chad Johnson has a bone to pick!

The former Bachelor in Paradise star has gone on a Twitter rampage and no one from Bachelor Nation has been safe from his insults, including Colton Underwood, Sarah Herron, Dean Unglert, Nick Viall and many, many more. While it's unclear what sparked his recent outrage against his former co-stars and people he's never filmed with from the ABC dating series, Chad is certainly not holding back online.

It appears the 31-year-old reality TV personality weighed in on Blake Horstmann's complicated love triangle with Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Kristina Schulman. Earlier this week, Viall chimed in on the Bachelor in Paradise stars' romance.

And it seems Chad caught wind of Nick's comments and decided to get in on the conversation, which may have provoked his online spiral.

"So nick vile says that Blake releasing texts was "premeditated". No s--t. It's called thinking. Sociopath caelynn made up lies to create a victim storyline," Johnson wrote on Twitter. "Blake had no choice but to show texts. The Botox & fillers have melted both nick and caelynn's brains."