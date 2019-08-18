It's a sun day, fun day for Today show hosts Hoda Kotb and Dylan Dreyer.

The two television hosts enjoyed a beach day together with their children on Saturday afternoon. From images shared on social media, it appeared Hoda's daughter, Haley Joy, and Dylan's son, Calvin Bradley, soaked up the sun and got their hands in the sand during their fun-filled playdate.

"Shouldn't all days be this happy," Dreyer captioned her Instagram post, alongside several cute photos of the two toddlers. "Calvin and Haley catching up on old times...Thanks @hodakotb for a perfect day for all of us!!"

Additionally, Kotb uploaded her own snaps from their afternoon hangout. "One of my fav days of the summer. Calvin+Haley. We loved it." she wrote. In one of the candid pics, the 55-year-old daytime host captured a sweet moment of Dylan applying sunscreen to her daughter before they stepped outside.