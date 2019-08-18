Heidi Klum is baring it all!

The 46-year-old model and TV personality isn't afraid to show off a little skin during her honeymoon. After tying the knot with Tokyo Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz for a second time, the former Project Runway host is certainly living her best life.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday morning, Klum showed off her best assets. The 46-year-old star posed topless for the camera, only wearing a bath towel as she soaked up the sun while on a boat. She cheekily captioned her black-and-white image, "All I see is WATER."

Additionally, the newlywed put her gold wedding band on full display in a previous Instagram post. In the pic, the television personality is all smiles as she holds up her left hand to highlight her new bling.

All in all, Heidi seems to be enjoying that married life with her hubby.