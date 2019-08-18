Alright, nobody tell Chief Hopper about this..

Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven on Netflix's Stranger Things, and singer Harry Styles were spotted dancing together like nobody's watching at Ariana Grande's concert in at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night.

In a video posted on Twitter by eyewitness and user @Rosiexwh, the two are seen showcasing their dance moves near each other inside what appears to be a busy VIP area. Harry, 25 wore a white shirt and pants, paired with a black belt. Millie, 15, sported a white sweater covered partially by a black sparkling jacket and black track pants with white stripes.

In another video posted by the same person, Millie and Harry are seen chatting by a barricade during a different song.

Millie, who attended the concert with colleagues from her new film Enola Holmes, has for years been a big Ariana and Harry fan (and is just into popular music in general—she even joined Maroon 5 onstage at a show last year.)