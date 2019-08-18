Mum's the word!

On Saturday, a week after Miley Cyrusand fellow newly single star Kaitlynn Carter raised eyebrows when they were photographed kissing in Italy, the two were spotted out to lunch with the singer's mother, Tish Cyrus, back in L.A. The three were photographed outside the Soho House restaurant in West Hollywood.

All three dressed casually. Miley, 26, wore a white crop top and cropped blue jeans while Kaitlynn, 30, sported a white T-shirt tucked into a long pink skirt. Tish, 52, wore a grey shirt and skinny blue jeans.

This marks the first time Kaitlynn has been photographed with Miley's mom. Several days ago, she and the singer returned from their Italy trip and were seen driving together in Los Angeles.

Miley's rep announced last Saturday that the singer and Liam Hemsworth had broken up after a 10-year relationship, and less than eight months after they wed.