Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth may be broken up, but as far as their families are concerned, this isn't over till it's over.

After all, it's been ten years of break ups and makeups for Miley and Liam. They've called off engagements, dated new people and even released tearful songs about the demise of their relationship. But they always seem to overcome their differences and find their way back to one another. So, it makes sense that their respective families are urging them to view this split as a break for the time being, a source shares.

"Their families have urged them to take some time to breathe before they make any final decisions," the insider reveals. "They are both upset about how this has blown up and are both hurting right now."

But, as Miley illustrates in her new song "Slide Away," things didn't go the way they hoped they would. The source explains that leading up to their wedding, "they were in a great place," which inspired them to "finally tie the knot". But afterwards, the source says, "Their relationship completely changed."